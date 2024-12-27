Manchester City wages: Who is the best paid player at the Cityzens and everything you need to know about Man City's salary bill

How much do the all-conquering Premier League powerhouse earn annually and who receives the most into their account?

When you talk about the Premier League, one of the first clubs that come to mind are Manchester City. The Sky Blues have become the most successful team in England in the past 15 years, boosted by the Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008 and then by the mastery of Pep Guardiola, who has led City to six Premier League titles in his eight full seasons at the club since arriving in 2016.

Manchester City transformed into a financial powerhouse following its acquisition by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008 as the ownership, led by Sheikh Mansour, injected vast wealth into the club, funding top-tier player acquisitions, world-class infrastructure, and expansive global commercial ventures.

This financial backing allowed City to secure star players like Sergio Aguero, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias, and Raheem Sterling over the years, significantly enhancing the team’s performance.

Article continues below

The four-time reigning Premier League champions are currently the team with the most expensive wage bill in the league.

But who is the highest earner at Manchester City this season? And who is on the opposite end of the spectrum?

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross and on an annual basis