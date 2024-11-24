Man Utd women's player ratings vs Chelsea: Grace Clinton crowded out as Phallon Tullis-Joyce pays the penalty in Red Devils' first WSL defeat of the season

Marc Skinner's side failed to muster much in attack as Guro Reiten's spot-kick proved to the difference at Kingsmeadow

Manchester United's unbeaten start to the Women's Super League season came to an end on Sunday as Marc Skinner's side slipped to a 1-0 defeat away at leaders Chelsea.

After a pretty even start, Chelsea found the breakthrough after 17 minutes as United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce felled Mayra Ramirez inside the penalty area, and Guro Reiten converted from the spot.

The Red Devils failed to muster a shot on target in the first half, but went close to equalising shortly after the break as Geyse's deflected effort from 20 yards was clawed away by England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton as it looked destined for the top corner.

Article continues below

Chelsea dominated much of the second period, with Tullis-Joyce forced into fine saves to deny Ramirez and Erin Cuthbert, before United almost stole a point as substitute Melvine Malard worked space for herself inside the penalty area, only to see her powerful effort smack against the crossbar with Hampton beaten.

GOAL rates United's players from Kingsmeadow...