Man Utd women player ratings vs Tottenham: Terrific Elisabeth Terland keeps Red Devils perfect in WSL as Mary Earps-replacement Phallon Tullis-Joyce continues to impress

The summer signing from Brighton scored a quickfire double to fire Marc Skinner's side to a third-straight win of the new campaign

Elisabeth Terland opened her Manchester United goal-scoring account with a quickfire double as the Red Devils beat Tottenham 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their perfect start to the Women's Super League season.

Spurs made a ferocious start as their high-press caught the home side unawares, with goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce having to make two excellent stops early on. United were, in fact, second-best for much of the first half, but grabbed a stunning opener through Terland's volleyed strike in the 44th minute.

The Red Devils, who thumped Tottenham 4-0 in May at Wembley to win last season's FA Cup, then doubled their lead in first-half stoppage-time as ex-Brighton ace Terland once again finished off Celin Bizet's cross into the box.

The result was put beyond doubt when fellow former Seagull, Maya Le Tissier, converted from the spot in the 59th minute after Ashleigh Neville handled in the box, meaning Marc Skinner's team have won each of their three league games to start the campaign, leaving them level on points with defending champions Chelsea.

GOAL rates United's players from Leigh Sports Village...