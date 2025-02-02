Man Utd women's player ratings vs Tottenham: Sensational Elisabeth Terland strike keeps Red Devils' WSL title hopes alive as Jayde Riviere impresses once again

The Canadian full-back put in a tremendous display and created the early opening goal in an important win

Elisabeth Terland's early strike was enough to give Manchester United a 1-0 win against Tottenham on Sunday. While Marc Skinner's side made it five straight Women's Super League wins, the coach will be concerned by how much his side dropped off in the second half.

United quickly established themselves as the dominant side and were ahead just six minutes into the game when Elisabeth Terland met Jayde Riviere's perfect delivery and volleyed in.

Tottenham grew more adventurous in the second half and caused some issues for the Red Devils' back line, while the visitors struggled to get forward as often or as rapidly as they had done at times in the opening 45 minutes.

However, United held firm to see out the win, which sees them move back up to second in the WSL table and seven points behind reigning champions Chelsea.

GOAL rates United's players from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...