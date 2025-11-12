Man UtdMan Utd
Tom Bellwood

Man Utd women's player ratings vs PSG: Magnificent Melvine Malard & classy Jess Park spoil Mary Earps' Champions League return to Old Trafford

Manchester United made it three wins from three in their first-ever Champions League campaign, courtesy of a thrilling 2-1 victory over Paris St-Germain in the inaugural women’s European match at Old Trafford. Former England goalkeeper Mary Earps was booed throughout in the PSG goal as the French giants conversely suffered a third defeat in the competition this season.

Man Utd opened the scoring courtesy of a wonderful strike from Melvine Malard, who showed great strength to hold off her defender and fired an unstoppable shot past Earps and into the far corner of the net. Earps was targeted by home fans throughout, despite spending five years with United, seemingly in response to the revelations about life in the Lionesses squad she made in her recent autobiography. 

The hosts looked on course to reach half-time in the lead, but they were pegged back in added time thanks to an incredible long-range strike from Spain international Olga Carmona from fully 25 yards out into the top left-hand corner, beating Safia Middleton-Patel’s despairing dive - the first goal United have conceded in Europe this season.

But the hosts were back in front in the second period after a wonderful team goal, as a quick interchange of passes through midfield involving Jess Park led to Anna Sandberg’s cross being met by Fridolino Rolfo’s header at the far post to seal the three points. The win puts United third in the Women’s Champions League league phase table, while winless PSG are 16th - only off the bottom due to goal difference.

GOAL rates Manchester United's players from Old Trafford...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Safia Middleton-Patel (7/10):

    Making her Champions League debut for United and there was nothing she could do for PSG's stunning goal in the first half. Made a superb save at the start of the second period which kept her team level. 

    Jayde Riviere (7/10):

    Cool, calm and confident for most of the match and had to be at her best during periods of heavy pressure from the visitors. Barely put a foot wrong.

    Maya Le Tissier (8/10):

    A commanding performance at the heart of United's defence, remained vigilant to threats and made some telling blocks. 

    Gabby George (7/10):

    An excellent evening, shown by the way she helped cover her full-backs as well as in the more central positions.

    Anna Sandberg (8/10):

    A fully committed evening, plenty of running and covered both defence and provided support in attack. Also credited with an assist for her brilliant cross for United's second goal. 

    Midfield

    Hinata Miyazawa (7/10):

    Wasted a good opportunity to open the scoring on the half-hour mark, her only chance in the match, but will be pleased with her performance. Had her work cut out it a busy midfield and played an important role in breaking up play. Taken off with 15 minutes remaining. 

    Simi Awujo (7/10):

    A constant threat for United and had a number of half-chances, but failed to remain cool at the crucial moment, snatching at a brilliant opening in the 67th minute, which would have sealed the points. Taken off in the 69th minute, replaced by Ella Toone.

    Julia Zigiotti Olme (6/10):

    A confident performance and covered huge amounts of ground, will be happy with her efforts against stern opposition.

    Attack

    Jess Park (8/10):

    A busy evening with a performance packed with creative spark, and did tonnes of work for the team. Was solid throughout and played a key role in the winner. Taken off in the the last minute.

    Melvine Malard (8/10):

    Showed exceptional strength to beat her defender and thrashed a brilliant shot past Earps into the far corner. Picked up a yellow card in the 17th minute, leading with her elbow into he marker's face. Had to be subbed off in the 76th minute after receiving a hefty knock.

    Fridolina Rolfo (7/10):

    Played a brilliant role in supporting Malard up front, covering acres of ground for United's cause and nodding in the winner. Will be pleased with her performance - subbed off in the 75th minute.

    Subs & Manager

    Ella Toone (6/10):

    Brought on with 20 minutes to go, to provide a creative spark as United pushed for the third goal. Given a huge ovation as she entered the pitch, but wasn't able to create a big chance.

    Elisabeth Terland (5/10):

    Brought on after injury to Malard and was full of running, but too little time to make a significant impact. 

    Leah Galton (5/10):

    Clearly delighted to come on, but not enough time to make an impact. 

    Rachel Williams (N/A):

    Huge cheers as she came on in the last minute.

    Marc Skinner (7/10):

    Will be delighted with the performance and with his team's excellent progress in the Europe. His big players performed on the night and made the right changes to add fresh legs to close out the game. Good job.

