AFP
‘Man Utd is the best place for him’ - Victor Osimhen given Premier League transfer advice as Nigeria international striker generates exit rumours at Galatasaray
Okpara backs Old Trafford move
Former PSG defender Godwin Okpara has weighed in on the ongoing saga surrounding Osimhen, insisting that Manchester United represents the ideal next step for the Super Eagles striker. The 27-year-old has been a sensation since arriving in Istanbul, but the allure of the English top flight continues to dominate headlines as the Red Devils look to bolster their attacking options.
Speaking to soccernet on the potential move, Okpara was clear about where he wants to see his compatriot land. “For me, I would prefer him to go to Manchester United”, the former PSG defender said. “He has already played in Belgium, France and Italy. Now, what comes next? If he can't go to Spain, why not England?.
"Manchester United is the best place for him because he will enjoy his football there. The way he plays will fit perfectly into the Manchester United team. It would be the ideal platform for him to showcase his talents. It would be lovely for him to sign for Manchester United”, Okpara concluded.
- AFP
Galatasaray hold strong position
While the Premier League noise refuses to go away, Galatasaray remain in a powerful position regarding their star man. Osimhen is currently under contract until 2029, meaning the Turkish giants are under no immediate pressure to sell unless a massive offer arrives. Reports suggest that the club would hold out for a fee in the region of €150 million before even considering a departure for their talisman.
Since joining the Super Lig side, Osimhen has been nothing short of extraordinary, netting 59 goals in 74 appearances and lifting three trophies. His incredible form has validated the decision to move to Turkiye after a difficult exit from Napoli, but at 27, the striker is entering his prime years.
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Nigeria head coach sparks speculation
The transfer rumours reached a fever pitch following comments from Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle, who suggested that the striker’s absence from the latest international window was linked to a potential move.
While explaining why several stars were missing from his squad, Chelle remarked: “We miss two players because Osimhen maybe he is about to change club, so I prefer he stays at home because if he plays and is not at 100 percent is not good. For Ademola Lookman he is very tired and Atletico [Madrid] ask us to excuse him.”
These comments quickly fuelled reports that Osimhen is in the process of negotiating a move away from the Turkish champions.
United have long been credited with an interest in the forward, who has established himself as one of the most clinical finishers in world football. With the club aiming to re-establish themselves as a dominant force in the Champions League, adding a proven goalscorer remains a top priority for the Old Trafford hierarchy.
Osimhen clarifies coach’s comments
Despite the excitement generated by Chelle’s statements, Osimhen was quick to head to social media to manage the narrative. The Galatasaray forward urged fans and the media to not read too much into his manager’s phrasing, claiming the situation was being misinterpreted. He used his platform to ensure his current employers understood his commitment while maintaining his respect for the national team setup.
“Unfortunately, his words have been taken out of context and blown out of proportion,” Osimhen wrote in a clarifying statement on Instagram. “He has great respect for Galatasaray, follows most of our games, and never intended to create any controversy. I appreciate the conversation, the opportunity to always represent my country, and I look forward to continuing to work with him. He is a great coach whom I respect a lot, and I kindly ask everyone to disregard the speculation surrounding this matter.”