Man Utd and USWNT goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce suffers fractured eye socket and expected to be sidelined for weeks
Tullis-Joyce picked up the injury during Manchester United’s Women’s Super League clash with Aston Villa on November 11, in an accidental impact that required immediate attention after the match. Although she did not suffer a concussion, further medical checks confirmed a fractured eye socket, an injury known to require several weeks of careful protection and rest to prevent further damage, as per The Athletic.
When the Red Devils returned to Champions League action against Paris Saint-Germain last Wednesday, head coach Marc Skinner confirmed she was unavailable after experiencing irritation around the affected area. She was spotted on the pitch before kick-off wearing sunglasses and talking with teammates, reinforcing that while the injury is not career-threatening, sensitivity to light and physical contact must be managed closely.
Safia Middleton-Patel stepped in for just her second senior appearance and impressed in United’s victory, though the coaching staff emphasised that the absence of their first-choice goalkeeper is a major blow. The Red Devils remain hopeful that Tullis-Joyce may return before the winter break, but only if doctors clear her to resume full-contact work without risking further damage to the orbital bone.
Injury halts Tullis-Joyce's upward trend
Tullis-Joyce’s injury arrives at a pivotal moment for Manchester United, who are trying to build momentum in both domestic and European competition. The American star has become a vital figure since Mary Earps’ departure in 2024, providing leadership and reliability at the back while helping United establish a more composed playing style from the defensive third.
Her setback forces United to rely on a less-experienced Middleton-Patel as their fixture list intensifies, particularly with a Manchester derby defeat already fresh in the memory and a tough Champions League group still unfolding. The fracture disrupts continuity in a defensive unit that has only recently settled into a strong rhythm, placing added pressure on an already stretched squad.
Internationally, the injury also halts Tullis-Joyce’s upward trajectory with the USWNT. She earned her first senior cap earlier in the year and had positioned herself as a genuine contender heading into future major tournaments.
Tullis-Joyce's rise at Man Utd
Tullis-Joyce joined Manchester United from OL Reign in September 2023 and quickly proved she was ready for the top European stage. Her strong first season showcased elite reflexes, commanding presence in the box, and excellent distribution, attributes that aligned perfectly with United’s evolving tactical identity and helped accelerate her rise to the No.1 position.
The 2025/26 campaign had already seen Tullis-Joyce reach arguably the best form of her career before injury struck. Her anticipation, decision-making and authority under pressure had greatly improved, making her one of the most reliable keepers in the league. That progress now pauses, but with no long-term damage expected, United still believe she will remain essential to their success this season.
Tullis-Joyce will only be cleared once injury is tested
Recovery timelines for a fractured eye socket typically extend several weeks, with rest and protection crucial to ensuring safe healing before a return to competition. United’s medical staff will monitor swelling, bone stability and ocular response before allowing her back into full training, while non-contact conditioning may begin sooner to maintain match fitness.
Skinner has stressed that caution will dictate all decisions, as even a minor secondary impact could aggravate the injury and delay her comeback. The club will continue giving Middleton-Patel further opportunities while aiming to remain competitive on multiple fronts without their undisputed first-choice keeper.
