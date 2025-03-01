Chido Obi-Martin rubs salt in Arsenal wounds with four-word message after Gunners' U-18s lose to Man Utd at Emirates Stadium in five-goal thriller that sees them miss out on FA Youth Cup semi-final
Manchester United’s Under-18s secured a 3-2 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, booking their place in the FA Youth Cup semi-finals.
- Man Utd win in extra-time at Arsenal
- Jack Fletcher played a crucial role in the victory
- Obi-Martin reacted on Instagram after the win