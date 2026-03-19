Michael Carrick and Wayne Rooney watch Man Utd U18s reach FA Youth Cup semi-finals as new wonderkid outshines JJ Gabriel

The Theatre of Dreams lived up to its name as some of Man Utd's most decorated figures returned to support the next generation. Rooney and interim manager Carrick headlined a star-studded guest list that included John O’Shea and Darron Gibson who all gathered to watch the young Red Devils navigate a tense quarter-final.

Rooney was joined by his wife, Coleen, to support their son Kai, who was named among the substitutes for the evening. The commitment to the academy was further highlighted by the presence of first-team goalkeeper Tom Heaton and director of football Jason Wilcox as the club continues to prioritise its famed youth pipeline.