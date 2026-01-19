Man Utd's transfer stance on Joshua Zirkzee revealed by Roma chief as wantaway faces transfer limbo

United’s hierarchy appears to have drawn a definitive line in the sand regarding the future of Zirkzee, leaving Roma frustrated in their pursuit of the Dutch forward. The Serie A giants have made no secret of their admiration for Zirkzee, identifying him as a key target to bolster their attacking options for the second half of the season. However, speaking to the Italian media ahead of his side's recent 2-0 victory over Torino, Roma director of football Frederic Massara conceded that a deal is now highly unlikely due to United’s stubborn stance.

Massara revealed that the dialogue between the two clubs had essentially reached a dead end weeks ago. "Manchester United said no quite clearly a couple of weeks ago and they have not changed their minds," Massara stated, painting a bleak picture for any deadline-day drama. The clarity of the rejection suggests that United are unwilling to weaken their squad depth mid-season, even for a player who is currently on the fringes of the starting 11.

For Roma, the public admission serves as a signal that they may need to move on to alternative targets. For United, it is a statement of intent that players will only leave on the club's terms, regardless of interest from elite European rivals. The decision locks Zirkzee into the squad at Old Trafford for the remainder of the campaign, forcing him to fight for his place once he returns to full fitness.