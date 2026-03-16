Man Utd told they need midfield rebuild as Gary Neville expects Manuel Ugarte sale alongside Casemiro exit

The need for a rebuild is further intensified by the impending departure of Casemiro. While the Brazilian veteran opened the scoring in Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa, reminding fans of his big-game quality, his time at Old Trafford is coming to an end. The club decided not to trigger the one-year extension in his contract, meaning he will move on when the current Premier League campaign concludes.

Carrick addressed the situation following the Villa win, acknowledging the respect between the player and the fan base. "When something is decided, in some ways, the fact that it’s decided makes things a little bit easier and everyone understands the situation really," the interim boss said. "I think the impact he’s had has been terrific, certainly since I’ve been here and working with him, and his influence in the team and big moments in goals. And I think it was a nice moment at the end there with the supporters, and having that connection and the respect. That was a nice moment and I think he’ll enjoy that."