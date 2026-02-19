Getty Images Sport
Man Utd probe summer move for Barcelona defender but face Inter competition
Red Devils identify Balde as defensive priority
United are stepping up their efforts to strengthen their left-back position, with Barcelona's Balde emerging as a top target for the summer transfer window. The Premier League giants have struggled with inconsistency and fitness issues in that department, and the 22-year-old is viewed as a high-potential long-term fix. While United are said to be ready to test the waters with an opening gambit, they face stiff competition from Inter, who are also keeping a close eye on the La Masia graduate.
The interest from Old Trafford coincides with ongoing dialogue between United and Barcelona regarding Marcus Rashford. The England international, currently on loan in Catalonia, appears increasingly likely to make his stay in Spain permanent, though the transfer fee required to land him could complicate the deal. This dynamic could lead to a reciprocal arrangement, with Balde potentially heading in the opposite direction to bolster a United backline desperate for pace and tactical flexibility.
Mundo Deportivosuggest United are prepared to offer €40 million (£33.5m) to secure the Spaniard's services. However, this figure is expected to fall short of Barcelona’s internal valuation. Balde is contracted until 2028 and is protected by a symbolic €1 billion release clause, giving the Blaugrana immense leverage at the negotiating table as they weigh up their financial needs against their sporting ambitions.
- Getty Images Sport
Flick’s defensive overhaul at the Camp Nou
Hansi Flick's defensive unit is expected to undergo significant changes during the close-season. While the team have performed well this term, the full-back positions have been identified as an area lacking in depth and consistent top-level performance. These struggles have prompted the hierarchy to consider new arrivals, which could lead to established names being ushered toward the exit.
While Balde has been the undisputed starter for the majority of the campaign, his position is no longer considered untouchable. His deputy, Gerard Martin, has already attracted interest from AC Milan, suggesting a wider shake-up of the club's defensive options is imminent. If Barcelona are to balance their delicate financial situation while remaining competitive, they may be forced to entertain offers for key starters if the valuation is met.
United are hoping this transitional phase provides the necessary leverage to convince the Catalan club to part with one of their most promising homegrown talents. Club officials in Spain still believe in Balde’s immense upside, noting his potential is yet to be fully realized despite some inconsistent individual performances. The coaching staff hopes the youngster will reinforce his status as a long-term solution over the final months of the campaign.
The €40m question and Inter interest
There is a sense that while Balde is highly valued, no player is truly off the table if a transformative offer arrives that allows Flick to reshape other areas of his starting XI. With the defender tied down for several more years, Barcelona are under no immediate pressure to sell, though they are acutely aware of how quickly a player's market value can fluctuate as they approach the final two years of a deal.
Inter’s entry into the race adds a layer of complexity for the Red Devils, as the Nerazzurri are known for their shrewd work in the market. This multi-club interest could drive the price well beyond United's initial budget. For now, the focus remains on the pitch, but the noise from Manchester and Milan ensures that Balde’s future will remain one of the headline stories of the upcoming summer transfer window.
- Getty Images Sport
Balde's future at Barca: Performance and competition
Balde will be looking to cement his place in Hansi Flick's plans as Barcelona enter the business end of the season. The youngster's performances in the coming weeks will be pivotal in determining whether the club view him as a "non-transferable" asset or a player who can be sacrificed to fund a wider squad rebuild.
For Red Devils, the focus remains on securing a European spot to ensure they have the financial pull and sporting prestige to attract targets like Balde. The recruitment team will continue to monitor the defender's progress while maintaining a dialogue with Barcelona over the future of Rashford. A formal bid is expected once the summer window officially opens and the club's final budget is confirmed.
Advertisement