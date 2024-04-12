Man Utd star Rasmus Hojlund rubs salt in Liverpool wounds following shock Europa League defeat against Atalanta

GettySoham MukherjeeMan Utd star Rasmus Hojlund rubs salt in Liverpool wounds following shock Europa League defeat against AtalantaRasmus HoejlundManchester UnitedLiverpoolAtalantaEuropa LeaguePremier LeagueManchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund jumped on the occasion to rub salt on Liverpool's wounds after the shock Europa League defeat to Atalanta.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLiverpool beaten 3-0 by AtalantaHojlund celebrated the win of his former teamSpent a season with the Italian side before joining United