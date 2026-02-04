Getty
Man Utd's unlikely friendship group! Maligned Manuel Ugarte forms trio of best mates as Red Devils stars head for inner-city dinner with WAGs
Man Utd trio head out
Ugarte, Yoro and Lammens were all smiles as they went out together in Manchester. Ugarte and influencer girlfriend Georgia May Heath were joined by Lammens, Yoro and their partners for a night out at the swanky restaurant, as reported by the Daily Mail.
All three players are relatively new to the club but appear to have formed an unlikely friendship group. Lammens arrived in the summer from Royal Antwerp and has gone on to become first choice this season between the sticks, while Yoro and Ugarte both arrived at Old Trafford the season before.
It's been another difficult campaign for Manchester United in 2025-26, but there is real excitement around the club currently. Former midfielder Carrick has been installed as manager after replacing Ruben Amorim and has started off with three consecutive wins over Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham.
- Getty Images Sport
Ugarte struggling at Man Utd
Ugarte has made 19 appearances this season for Manchester United but has struggled for form throughout the campaign and has only been used twice as a substitute by Carrick so far. The new boss has preferred Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro in midfield, with both players impressing in his first three games in charge.
Ugarte has also come in for criticism recently, with former midfielder Nicky Butt telling the The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: "Ugarte is not a Manchester United midfielder in a million years. Not in a million years he’s a Man United midfielder. That’s just one example of the recruitment and how they keep getting it wrong. They keep getting it wrong all the time with the players they’re bringing in and that’s a fact."
The Uruguay international was linked with a move away in the January transfer window but a transfer has so failed to materialise. Galatasaray have been linked with a late bid, as the transfer window in Turkey does not close until February 6th, but it currently looks as though he will now remain with Manchester United until the end of the season. However, it remains to be seen how much game time he will see between now and May.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Man Utd midfield set for change
Manchester United's midfield is set to change over the summer, with the club having already confirmed Casemiro will leave at the end of the season when his contract expires. The Red Devils are expected to dip into the transfer market to strengthen their midfield which has been a problem position in recent years. A host of players have already been linked with United, including Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Brighton's Carlos Baleba and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton. Yet none of those players will come cheap and it remains to be seen what will happen in the summer. Much may also depend if Carrick continues as the club's permanent manager or if Manchester United decide to bring in another head coach at the end of the season.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Man Utd?
In the meantime, Carrick will be aiming to make it four straight wins on Saturday when United host Spurs at Old Trafford. Mainoo and Casemiro will be expected to continue in the starting XI for the match against Thomas Frank's side, with Carrick saying there's plenty more to come from his team: "There's got to be excitement. We want to people to come in with that passion, looking for something to happen and be excited by it. The supporters have gone home happy and looking forward to the next one. But we're not getting too far ahead of ourselves. The old answer: it really is game by game. We can be better than we played today and there is a lot more to come from us in different aspects of the game."
Advertisement