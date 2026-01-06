The Rondo: Three manager firings that sent shockwaves - whether Man Utd waited too long to sack Ruben Amorim, if Enzo Maresca deserved it and what’s next for Wilfried Nancy

It's sacking season in European soccer.

Yes, the January transfer window is the time when players move around and fans get excited about who their team might sign. But it's also a month for boardrooms to get active in their decision-making. Disappointed by your manager's job so far? January is a good time to make a change. New year, new coach. Of course, no two firings are alike. And there have been three distinctly different ones in the last seven days.

First to go was Enzo Maresca, who had coached Chelsea to two trophies in the last eight months, but left the club after a rough run of form and reported discussions with the Man City hierarchy about taking the top job there (something that would make sense given he was previously an assistant manager at the club). Then, it was Ruben Amorim, who had been a questionable appointment from the start. His Manchester United team had undoubtedly improved since last year, but he always seemed one bad result from the sack. On Monday, it came.

MLS's 2024 Coach of the Year, Wilfried Nancy, completed the trio. His reign at Celtic was disastrous. The Scottish giants were already in crisis mode, so they made the curious decision to hand their top job to a detail-oriented process guy who needs time to fine-tune a squad. Not the best combo - and he was outsed after losing to Rangers in the Old Firm over the weekend.

But what do we make of these moves? Are any of them truly deserved? And, more specifically, did Nancy get a fair shake in his 33 days in charge?

GOAL's writers debate the trio of sackings as the European season ticks along...