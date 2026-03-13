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No Man Utd return for Rasmus Hojlund! Napoli chief confirms plans to complete permanent transfer for loan striker
A new lease of life in Italy
United’s decision to sanction a loan exit for Hojlund looks to have paid dividends for all parties involved, as the Danish striker enjoys a remarkable career turnaround in Serie A. After a testing period at Old Trafford where he struggled to justify his hefty price tag, the forward has found his scoring boots under the tutelage of Antonio Conte, quickly becoming the focal point of the Napoli attack.
The 23-year-old’s journey in Naples has been defined by consistency that eluded him in the Premier League, appearing as a more refined and physically dominant presence than the player who left Manchester.
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Manna confirms permanent transfer plans
Speaking about the arrangement, Manna stated: “There are no doubts. Rasmus Hojlund will stay here. We have an obligation to buy from Man Utd, if Napoli qualify for Champions League, but he is in our plans despite this condition.”
The deal was structured with specific financial triggers, but Napoli’s hierarchy remains convinced that the Dane is the right man to lead their line for years to come. Manna reiterated the club's commitment by explaining that even if the mandatory conditions aren't met, the striker remains a fundamental part of their long-term project at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
Stats prove the Hojlund resurgence
The numbers behind Hojlund's season justify Napoli's eagerness to commit to a €44 million (£38m) permanent fee. He has been a frequent saviour for the Partonopei, often securing vital points to keep them in the title race when the team has struggled to break down stubborn opposition defences. With 13 goals and four assists across all competitions already this term, the Dane is proving that his previous spell in Italy with Atalanta was no fluke.
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Departure from Old Trafford loom
For United, the impending sale represents a significant moment in their ongoing squad overhaul under the new sporting regime. While some fans may wonder what might have been had Hojlund found this form in Manchester, the guaranteed €44m injection will provide valuable resources for the Red Devils to recruit players who better fit their tactical evolution.
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