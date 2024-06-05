Man Utd retained list: Seven players released on a free transfer as Red Devils still locked in contract talks with Jonny Evans & 19-year-old wonderkid who made first-team breakthrough
Manchester United have released their retained list for the upcoming transfer window and have announced the release of six players.
- Man Utd release seven players
- In talks with Evans, Heaton, Forson and Shoretire
- Could see more departures and arrivals this summer