Man Utd player ratings vs Southampton: Viva the Ajax old boys! Matthijs de Ligt and Andre Onana ease the pressure on Erik ten Hag as Marcus Rashford ends six-month goal drought in straightforward win

The Red Devils rode an early storm on a sun-lit south coast to beat the Saints with a helping hand from their goalkeeper and new defensive recruit

Manchester United survived an early scare to beat Southampton 3-0 on Saturday as Erik ten Hag was leant a helping hand from his former Ajax charges Andre Onana and Matthijs de Ligt before Marcus Rashford ended his long goal drought.

United made a rocky start in their first game since the international break, and they feared the worst when Diogo Dalot was twisted inside out by tricky teenager Tyler Dibling and conceded a penalty. But Onana psyched out Cameron Archer from the spot and saved the striker's follow-up header, too.

United seized the momentum and two minutes later De Ligt glanced in a Bruno Fernandes cross following a clever short-corner routine. Rashford the doubled the lead with a curler from outside the area, scoring his first goal in any competition for almost six months.

Manuel Ugarte made his debut off the bench in a tranquil second half as Ten Hag enjoyed some breathing space after a torrid start to the season. The game was capped by substitute Alejandro Garnacho, who almost had his knee snapped by Jack Stephens' savage tackle which saw the Southampton captain sent-off the Argentine got on the scoresheet himself in stoppage-time.

GOAL rates United's players from St Mary's...