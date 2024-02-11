Man Utd player ratings vs Aston Villa: Scott McTominay is absolutely clutch! Super-sub steps up yet again to keep top-four dreams alive

The midfielder again proved his knack for stepping up to the plate in United's hour of need, snatching a barely-deserved three points at Villa Park

No one would have had Scott McTominay down as Manchester United's top scorer at the start of the season, but the homegrown midfielder has built a career on surprising people, and yet again he was the unlikely hero in a smash-and-grab win at Aston Villa.

Rasmus Hojlund scored for the fifth consecutive league game to give United an ideal start at one of their favourite away grounds, but Villa roared back into the game, dominating the latter part of the first half and most of the second.

After numerous lucky escapes and a handful of impressive saves from Andre Onana, United finally caved in as Douglas Luiz levelled, rubbing his equaliser in the face of the goalkeeper and Raphael Varane as he danced in celebration.

Article continues below

Villa looked the most likely team to go on and win it, but United defended resiliently before McTominay headed home a Diogo Dalot cross to send the visiting supporters wild. Somehow United have left the West Midlands with another late win, and are back in the hunt for a top-four position and an unlikely return to the Champions League. And it's all down to McTominay.

GOAL rates United's players from Villa Park...