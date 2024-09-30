Man Utd would owe Erik ten Hag an incredible amount of money if they sack him following harrowing Spurs defeat

Getty Images SportMitchell FrettonMan Utd would owe Erik ten Hag an incredible amount of money if they sack him following harrowing Spurs defeatManchester UnitedE. ten HagPremier LeagueSacking Erik ten Hag would cost Manchester United a mammoth fee after they handed him a one-year extension in the summer.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTen Hag under increasing pressure after Spurs lossExpected to remain in charge for next two gamesWould be owed huge compensation if dismissedArticle continues below