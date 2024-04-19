Man Utd or Bayern Munich? Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane makes preference for next job clear

Getty ImagesHarry SherlockMan Utd or Bayern Munich? Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane makes preference for next job clearManchester UnitedZinedine ZidaneBayern MunichBundesligaPremier LeagueTransfersZinedine Zidane would prefer to join Manchester United as opposed to Bayern Munich this summer, according to a new report. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowZidane out of work and availableBayern to part ways with Thomas Tuchel this summerErik ten Hag under pressure at Manchester United