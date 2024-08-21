Everton FC v Sheffield United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Man Utd not giving up on Jarrad Branthwaite transfer despite £50m failed bid - but Everton defender also touted for sensational Liverpool switch amid Virgil van Dijk contract standoff

Manchester UnitedJ. BranthwaiteTransfersEvertonLiverpoolPremier League

Manchester United reportedly remain interested in signing Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite despite seeing their improved bid rejected.

  • Man Utd remain interested in Branthwaite
  • Liverpool and Man City also linked
  • Everton rejected Man Utd's last bid
