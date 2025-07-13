Real Betis Balompie v Chelsea FC - UEFA Conference League Final 2025Getty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Man Utd to launch shock Nicolas Jackson swoop?! Red Devils linked with stunning summer move to sign misfiring Chelsea ace who is valued at £100m

N. JacksonManchester UnitedTransfersChelseaPremier League

Manchester United could launch a shock bid for Chelsea flop Nicolas Jackson, who is valued at £100 million ($135m). The Red Devils, who are acitively looking for more attacking options in the summer transfer window, have emerged as one of several contenders, who are eyeing a move for the Senegalese forward. The Blues are expected to make a final call on Jackson's future after the Club World Cup.

  • Man Utd eyeing move for Jackson
  • Chelsea value the player at £100m
  • Blues to take final decision after Club World Cup
