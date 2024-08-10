It was a day to forget for the Red Devils' English strikers, who were upstaged by the magical Alejandro Garnacho and Oscar Bobb

If Manchester United were hoping that this would be a season of redemption for Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, they were left disappointed at the first hurdle.

After a dreadful pre-season, the Red Devils played much better than expected in the Community Shield against Manchester City, but were ultimately left empty handed, as Pep Guardiola's side left it late to snatch a 1-1 draw before prevailing 7-6 on penalties.

Sancho was the obvious scapegoat after being denied in the shootout by Ederson, in a continuation of his penalty misery at the home of football. But Rashford was equally culpable after missing one good chance and one absolute sitter in normal time.

Defeat aside, this was anencouraging performance from Erik ten Hag's side, with Casemiro looking much improved and Alejandro Garnacho picking up where he left off last season, scoring a stunning goal to give United the lead.

Lightning would not strike twice for Erik ten Hag, though, after last season's surprise FA Cup win, as Bernardo Silva headed in the equaliser in the 89th minute. The Portuguese missed from the spot to give United the advantage, only for Sancho and Jonny Evans to blow it and give City the perfect start to the season.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from Wembley Stadium...