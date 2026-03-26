Man Utd 'got pulled apart' by Bayern Munich! Maya Le Tissier urges Red Devils to bounce back in Women's Champions League tie

Le Tissier offered a candid assessment of the defensive lapses that cost United dearly. She admitted that her team's defence was too easy for Bayern to penetrate, telling Disney+: "Good things and bad things [to take from the game]. Out of possession, we got pulled apart and we were not as compact as we should've been.

"It's just about the fine moments, but a lot of positives we can take away. The first one we conceded, that was down to me, the player went off my back shoulder and I could've done better with that one. The second one, we got stretched too much and the third goal someone should've closed that down as well."