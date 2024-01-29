'Chelsea can just go "bang" and sign another forward' - Under-fire Man Utd boss Marc Skinner pleads with Sir Jim Ratcliffe for 'aggressive' investment in women's team with Red Devils well adrift in WSL title raceMatt O'Connor-SimpsonGetty ImagesManchester United WomenWSLWomen's footballMarc SkinnerManchester United boss Marc Skinner has called on Sir Jim Ratcliffe to 'aggressively' invest in the women's team following his takeover of the club.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowUnited struggling in the WSL Skinner wants Ratcliffe to invest in team Red Devils next in action against Brighton