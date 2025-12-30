Man Utd midfielder Manuel Ugarte targeted as Turkish giants Galatasaray plot loan and potential €25m permanent transfer

Upgrading United’s midfield has become Amorim's primary objective looking ahead to 2026, with plans to bring in two or three new players across the next transfer windows. Domestically, United’s scouting focus has centred on three Premier League midfielders: Carlos Baleba at Brighton, Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace, and Elliot Anderson at Nottingham Forest. Each represents a different profile, but all are viewed as players capable of growing into leadership roles within Amorim’s system. More experienced options have also been discussed. Conor Gallagher is reportedly available to leave Atletico Madrid for around €30m, while Ruben Neves is set to become a free agent when his contract with Al Hilal expires at the end of the season.

Despite those alternatives, United’s admiration for Baleba has not faded. Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has reiterated that the Brighton midfielder remains a priority target internally, dismissing recent speculation linking him to Bayern Munich.

"One of the names I want to maintain since August on Man Utd’s shortlist is Carlos Baleba," declared Romano. "Because Man Utd, I can guarantee that in their internal talks at the club have not stopped discussing Carlos Baleba, because Baleba is still seen as an ideal solution by Ruben Amorim and people at the club. So Baleba, together with Adam Wharton at Crystal Palace and together with Elliot Anderson at Nottingham Forest, is seen as one of the ideal midfielders for Amorim. He’s super appreciated by Man Utd. So then January window, January move is still seen as unlikely. But at any moment, in January or summer if Brighton decide to open doors to an exit for Baleba, Man Utd remain absolutely interested in the player and remain in contact with people close to the player.

"And I can tell you more. There were rumours in December in the past couple of weeks about Bayern Munich being in talks, being interested in Baleba. Bayern, from what I’m told at this stage, are not working on a deal for Baleba. They feel that the player wants to stay in England and already last summer wanted to go to Man Utd. Bayern are informed about that."