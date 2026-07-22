Man Utd not giving up on Aurelien Tchouameni as Red Devils make new approach for Real Madrid midfielder

United are refusing to let the dream of signing Tchouameni die, with reports claiming they have once again reached out to Real Madrid. The Premier League giants have been long-term admirers of the 26-year-old midfielder and are reportedly undeterred by recent developments regarding his long-term future at the Santiago Bernabeu. Old Trafford officials are believed to have made a fresh enquiry to understand the conditions required to bring the former Monaco man to England.

The interest from Manchester is nothing new, as the club has been tracking Tchouameni's progress since his days in Ligue 1. However, the urgency has increased as United look to find a permanent successor for Casemiro, who also arrived from the Spanish capital and completed his move to Inter Miami today. According to reports, specifically via The Sun, United see the Frenchman as the ideal profile to anchor their midfield for the next several years, providing the physical presence and technical quality that they currently lack in the holding role.



