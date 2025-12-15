Man Utd make decision on Kobbie Mainoo's future ahead of January transfer window

United reportedly have no plans to sell Mainoo during the January transfer window, despite the midfielder yet to start a Premier League match this season, according to The Guardian. The club’s hierarchy remain confident in the 20-year-old’s long-term prospects and are unwilling to part with an academy graduate they believe still has significant potential, even if the current manager may not see it. While a temporary loan move has not been ruled out, United do not want to make a permanent decision on Mainoo’s future midway through the campaign.

Ruben Amorim has left Mainoo out of his league starting line-ups so far this season but has indicated that opportunities remain available if he can impress during training. The United head coach has also suggested the England international could develop into a deeper midfield role in the future, rather than being limited to the advanced position currently occupied by Bruno Fernandes.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s clash against Bournemouth at Old Trafford, Amorim said Mainoo could be used as a holding midfielder further down the line, having previously framed his competition for places more narrowly. He said: "If Kobbie comes to me and talks to me, I will talk to him. I'm not going to say what I'm going to say to Kobbie, but I will be really pleased if Kobbie is coming to talk to me about that. I just want my players [to be] happy and understand that every individual has their goals. The frustration doesn't help anybody."

"The problem is we are playing with two [in midfield] and you guys see Kobbie in a different way than I'm seeing. Maybe if you play with three midfielders, not with just two, Kobbie will have more minutes. Imagine that this happens. Someone in front is going to lose their spot. Sometimes it's just the moment. I think I proved that if you change my mind [you can get into the team]. Casemiro is the biggest example. He was behind Toby and now he is a starter. The door is open for any player to change my mind. But in the end, it's going to be the training, the games. Of course, he's not playing so many games, but Kobbs, he had opportunities, especially last year. I just look at the team and try to win the next game. I will do that until the end."

"Kobbs is one more player that I understand all the interests. I understand how important it is. The hopes that you guys and English guys have. I also just want to win. If he's the right guy, I will put him in. No problem."