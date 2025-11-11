Getty Images Sport
Man Utd make 'concrete' Elliot Anderson transfer approach as Nottingham Forest set eye-watering price tag
New midfielder remains Amorim's priority
United spent over £200m in the last transfer window to rebuild their squad after a disastrous 2024-25 campaign, which saw the Red Devils fail to win a trophy and finish 15th in the Premier League. They brought in big names like Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, with the overhaul primarily aimed at bolstering the team's attack.
Amorim also wanted to sign Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba towards the end of the window, but a move did not materialise. The Portuguese coach remains determined to bolster his options in the middle of the park in the January transfer window and has prepared a six-man midfield shortlist for the position.
- Getty Images Sport
United make 'concrete' Anderson approach
According to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, United have "registered concrete interest" in Forest talisman Anderson. Forest have been informed about the Red Devils' interest, and will demand between £100–120 million ($131.5 - $158m) for the England international.
The Mirror reported last month that Amorim is in search of a player who fits into his template for a dynamic midfielder, and Anderson perfectly ticks that box. However, it remains to be seen if United will match Forest's massive valuation or try to significantly bring down the asking price.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
How is it going for Anderson at Forest?
Anderson has retained his place in the Forest starting lineup despite the club changing three managers this season. He has started in every Premier League game for his club and has contributed with a goal and an assist. Anderson's immediate target is to nail down a place in Thomas Tuchel's England squad as he is desperate to play at the World Cup next year.
After making his England debut in the September international break in a 2-0 win against Andorra, the 23-year-old had said: "I think it’s only one game really. I’m focusing on the next game and then the game after that, to try and make an impact. But obviously, all eyes on the World Cup. It couldn’t have gone much better apart from if I’d have scored. I should have scored, it is what it is… next time."
- Getty Images Sport
United keeping an eye on Baleba and Wharton
While Anderson remains a key target for the Red Devils, the club are also keeping an eye on Baleba and Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton.
Wharton recently reacted to the United transfer link, dismissively rebuffing the rumour. The Englishman told The Athletic: "I don't really look into it or think too much about it. There are always rumours floating about on social media. Is it true? Is it not? You tell me. My friends, my family, my brothers, everyone will message me and be like, 'Is it true this club's interested?' I'm like, 'Thanks for telling me because I didn't know.' I don't know who's spreading it or who at United is looking at it. I see it and I'm like, 'OK', and then I carry on with my day. United, the big teams, they're all linked to 10, 20 different players. If I'm one of 20, then it's nothing special, so it doesn't really mean too much. I speak with my agent about planning ahead and possibilities. But at the end of the day, it is who's interested and who's willing to try and get you and if that becomes the case? You can speak about it, but you've got to represent that on the pitch and prove that you deserve it."
Advertisement