Man Utd tried to appoint ‘secret dream’ manager before awarding permanent contract to Michael Carrick

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have long admired Enrique. Following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim - who departed in January after winning just eight of his 20 Premier League games this term and losing 23 of his 63 matches overall - the Red Devils searched for a high-profile replacement. Romano revealed the covert interest, stating: "Look, on Luis Enrique I can tell you that he was the secret dream of some important, important people at Manchester United. So Man United around January, February tried to understand if there was maybe a chance to land Luis Enrique to the club this summer. Was not possible because Luis Enrique is completely focused on the Paris Saint-Germain Project."