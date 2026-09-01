Newcastle set eye-watering price tag for Lewis Hall as Man Utd prepare last-gasp transfer deadline day move

United are still eyeing a deadline-day move for Newcastle defender Hall despite strong resistance from the Magpies, as per Daily Mail. Old Trafford bosses remain huge admirers of the 21-year-old England international and have tracked his progress throughout the summer transfer window.

However, the Magpies are determined to keep hold of the key full-back on deadline day. The Tyneside club are reluctant to sanction another major departure, leaving the Red Devils facing a tough battle to complete a late deal.