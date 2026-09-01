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Newcastle set eye-watering price tag for Lewis Hall as Man Utd prepare last-gasp transfer deadline day move
Red Devils retain interest in Lewis Hall
United are still eyeing a deadline-day move for Newcastle defender Hall despite strong resistance from the Magpies, as per Daily Mail. Old Trafford bosses remain huge admirers of the 21-year-old England international and have tracked his progress throughout the summer transfer window.
However, the Magpies are determined to keep hold of the key full-back on deadline day. The Tyneside club are reluctant to sanction another major departure, leaving the Red Devils facing a tough battle to complete a late deal.
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England snub sparks frustration for young defender
Hall has developed into one of the finest left-backs in the Premier League since completing a £35m transfer from Chelsea in 2023. Despite his impressive domestic performances, the defender was unfortunate to miss out on selection for Thomas Tuchel’s England World Cup squad. As a direct result of that frustration, Hall actively pushed to leave Newcastle earlier in the summer and expressed a keen interest in joining United.
Champions League return drives tactical defensive search
United manager Michael Carrick remains eager to bolster his options on the left side of defence ahead of the club's return to the Champions League. While Luke Shaw enjoyed one of his finest campaigns last term by starting all 38 Premier League fixtures, internal concerns remain over his ongoing form and physical fitness.
Newcastle are naturally desperate to keep Hall after already parting ways with star midfielders Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, and winger Anthony Gordon this summer. However, Daily Mail indicate that St James' Park chiefs would consider selling the full-back if an offer exceeding £75m arrives.
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United could delay transfer for defender
Despite their firm admiration for the full-back, the Red Devils appear unlikely to strike an agreement before the transfer window closes. The most probable outcome is that the Old Trafford hierarchy will be forced to postpone any official bid for the defender.
United previously adopted a similar long-term approach when negotiating for Carlos Baleba. United delayed their official move for Baleba by 12 months after hitting an initial stumbling block, before finally completing his transfer this summer.
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