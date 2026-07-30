AFP
Man Utd consider pouncing on Eddie Howe departure with bid for Newcastle full-back
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United are exploring a blockbuster move for Hall amid ongoing managerial turmoil at St James' Park. The 21-year-old defender has emerged as the ideal long-term replacement for Shaw, whose current contract at Old Trafford expires next year.
Hall is reportedly eager to leave Tyneside following the sudden resignation of manager Howe, as per The Sun. The Newcastle boss recently stepped down in the wake of a heavy 4-1 pre-season defeat against Bristol City, leaving the club's preparations for the new campaign in complete disarray.
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World Cup snub fuels transfer desire
The young defender grew incredibly frustrated towards the end of last season after a positional shift cost him a highly coveted place in Thomas Tuchel's 26-man England World Cup squad. Hall was forced to fill in at right-back to cover for the injured Tino Livramento. Ironically, Livramento successfully made the Three Lions squad while Hall, who boasts four senior international caps, was left at home. The former Chelsea academy graduate firmly believes this brief tactical reshuffle directly contributed to his painful international omission.
Hall was also left deeply unhappy after being substituted at half-time during a defeat against Bournemouth in April. He subsequently started the next two league fixtures on the bench, further souring his relationship with the coaching staff.
Magpies face massive summer player exodus
Newcastle are currently navigating a massive squad overhaul during a chaotic summer transfer window. The Magpies have already sanctioned the sales of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali for a combined £170m, while Arsenal are actively pursuing star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.
A move to Old Trafford would also carry significant historical weight in the Premier League. Newcastle have remarkably not sold a single player directly to the Red Devils since Andy Cole's British record £7m transfer back in January 1995.
Meanwhile, United manager Michael Carrick urgently needs depth, as he lacks an outright competitor for the 31-year-old Shaw. Patrick Dorgu has been heavily deployed as a winger, and the Red Devils are now fully prepared to cash in on teenage full-back Harry Amass to balance the books.
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New manager could alter Hall stance
While Hall is currently seeking a permanent exit, the versatile defender remains contracted to Newcastle until 2029. The impending appointment of Howe's permanent successor could still persuade the highly-rated full-back to rethink his future and remain on Tyneside.
As the Magpies frantically scramble to appoint a new head coach, United will closely monitor the unfolding situation. The Red Devils are perfectly positioned to test their domestic rivals' resolve if an official opportunity to sign Hall presents itself.
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