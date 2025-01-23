Man Utd legend Denis Irwin pinpoints the 'biggest problem' behind the club's decline since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure as he bemoans 'difficult' decade at Old Trafford
Denis Irwin has identified the "biggest problem" behind Manchester United's decline as he bemoaned a "difficult" decade at Old Trafford.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- United yet to win Premier League since 2013
- Have had six permanent managers in that time
- Irwin questioned transfers post-Ferguson