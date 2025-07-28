Man Utd make their move! Red Devils launch Benjamin Sesko pursuit as Newcastle face more transfer disappointment

Manchester United have joined Newcastle in the race for Benjamin Sesko, approaching the player's representatives with a tentative offer amid strong interest from the Magpies. Man Utd are in search of a quality No.9 in the summer transfer window and after missing out on Viktor Gyokeres, the club are now aiming to sign the RB Leipzig forward.

Man Utd launch Sesko pursuit

Officials approach the player's camp

Newcastle remain interested in the RB Leipzig star