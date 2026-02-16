Man Utd interim boss Michael Carrick told tough task he needs to complete to even be in contention for permanent job by ex-Red Devils team-mate

Carrick has enjoyed an incredible start to life at Old Trafford since taking over from Amorim in an interim capacity. He has guided United to four wins and one draw since stepping into the dugout, with the club currently sitting in fourth, one point clear of fifth-placed Chelsea. United are also just five points behind Aston Villa in third, and 12 behind leaders Arsenal. Now, former United defender Mikael Silvestre has told his old team-mate exactly what he needs to do to earn the job on a permanent basis.

Mikaël Silvestre was speaking to Sky Bet: “Michael Carrick will be considered for the job if he maintains that Champions League spot, and if the players believe in what he’s doing. He’s in the best position right now because it’s a long interview process for the permanent role.

“Every training session and every game is an opportunity for him to show his worth. He’s got nothing to lose because he came in as a caretaker. He knows the dressing room, the players, and the club, and that gives him an advantage over someone coming from outside.

“If you’re talking about a long-term project, he’s a young manager and you can expect him to keep evolving and developing. He’s put himself a great position with his results, but he needs to stay focused and keep working.”