Man Utd handed major Patrick Dorgu injury boost as Denmark manager reveals potential return date

Dorgu has been out since the 3-2 win over Arsenal at the end of January. He sustained a serious hamstring injury and initial reporting suggested that he could be out until April. Denmark, though, need the full-back to be fit before then given their upcoming World Cup play-off; they face North Macedonia on March 26. If they win that game, they will then face either the Republic of Ireland or Czechia in the final of the play-offs on March 31. And Riemer is refusing to rule out the prospect of Dorgu being involved.

He said: “Right now, he is reported injured by Manchester United, and he is until April.

“I know that Patrick has a dream of being ready. I think his biggest motivation right now, when he is running around in that training room, is that he wants to battle everyone and then be ready for that match. I’ll only help him keep that dream alive as long as the opportunity exists.”