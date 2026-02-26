Getty Images Sport
Man Utd handed major Patrick Dorgu injury boost as Denmark manager reveals potential return date
Dorgu's injury boost
Dorgu has been out since the 3-2 win over Arsenal at the end of January. He sustained a serious hamstring injury and initial reporting suggested that he could be out until April. Denmark, though, need the full-back to be fit before then given their upcoming World Cup play-off; they face North Macedonia on March 26. If they win that game, they will then face either the Republic of Ireland or Czechia in the final of the play-offs on March 31. And Riemer is refusing to rule out the prospect of Dorgu being involved.
He said: “Right now, he is reported injured by Manchester United, and he is until April.
“I know that Patrick has a dream of being ready. I think his biggest motivation right now, when he is running around in that training room, is that he wants to battle everyone and then be ready for that match. I’ll only help him keep that dream alive as long as the opportunity exists.”
Carrick's grim prognosis
United boss Michael Carrick spoke grimly about Dorgu's prospects at the end of January, when United were still attempting to work out how long he would be out for.
He said: "Pat, unfortunately, he's going to be out for a period of time. We're still working through how long that's going to be.
"We'll have to see, it's disappointing, he's had such a big couple of weeks, Pat. We weren't sure whether it was a little bit of cramp or whether it was something a little bit more serious and at the moment it looks a little bit more on the serious note.
"So, it'll be a few weeks for that. How many weeks? We'll have to wait and see. So, that's disappointing for all of us really, and for Pat, he's in such a good place, but unfortunately it is part of football and it's something we've got to work through and get him back as soon as we can."
Dorgu's inspiration
Dorgu has spoken about his main inspiration at United, hailing the impact of former Red Devils star Patrice Evra after he scored a stunner against the Gunners.
The Frenchman posted on X, alongside a video of him celebrating Dorgu’s spectacular goal: “What are you doing to me bro.” The Dane responded with: “Learned from the best. I’ve seen your goal against Bayern.”
Carrick said: “Pat has been a big player for us over the last couple of games. In so many ways. Attacking-wise, he has obviously scored two goals, but I think in terms of the threat and the athleticism, the quality coming in as well, connections. But defensively, he has been immense as well down the side with Luke, doubling up. Against two teams who ask a lot of questions down the sides. It is a big, big job for him.
“I am delighted for him. The two goals he has scored are very different, but you get that because he has put so much into the performances. It is nice to see him smiling and happy. He came off with hopefully a little bit of cramp, nothing worse. It just shows what he has put into the performance. Absolutely delighted for him, hopefully it is not too bad."
What comes next?
United play Crystal Palace and Newcastle in their next two fixtures. Carrick's side currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, three points ahead of nearest challengers Chelsea in fifth. The Red Devils are unlikely to be able to use Dorgu in their team before the business end of the season.
