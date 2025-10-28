GETTY
Man Utd flop Andre Onana responds to Pep Guardiola praise amid return to form on loan at Trabzonspor
From Old Trafford outcast to Turkish hero
Onana’s move to Trabzonspor raised eyebrows as the club finished only seventh in the Turkish Super Lig last season and failed to qualify for Europe. Yet, with transfer windows closed across most of Europe and opportunities dwindling fast, the 29-year-old saw Turkey as his last lifeline. His confidence was eventually broken beyond repair when Altay Bayindir replaced him between the posts, followed by United’s decision to sign Senne Lammens. It was a clear message that his days at Old Trafford were numbered.
Guardiola’s rare compliment still echoes
One of Onana’s biggest praises once came from Guardiola, when he was still plying his trade with Inter. Ahead of the Champions League final in 2023, the Catalan tactician told Thierry Henry on CBS Sports that Inter’s style was heavily shaped by their keeper.
"When you make a switch of play, it is more difficult against a back five because they have more width and numbers spread out," said Guardiola. "But it is not just the structure of having those numbers that makes Inter difficult. The goalkeeper, Onana, makes it really difficult to deploy a high press against. You cannot press the goalkeeper properly. They are masters at keeping the ball, right up to the attackers – the likes of Lautaro [Martinez], [Edin] Dzeko and [Romelu] Lukaku.
"For the way they play, with the high press, Onana is an exceptional goalkeeper to take the position to build-up. Really, really good. That is why you have to think about what you have to do. With the ball, Inter are very, very good – that is why they are in the Champions League final. We have great respect and admiration for how they play but we have to find a way to beat them."
Onana's feet firmly rooted to the ground
Since joining Trabzonspor last month, Onana has hit the ground running. His recent performance against Eyupspor was nothing short of spectacular as he recorded four critical saves, an 86 per cent passing accuracy, and exuded an air of command that has silenced his critics. The club’s official X account even shared a bold graphic labelling him “The Wall”, a nickname that’s rapidly catching on among supporters. However, Onana isn’t getting carried away.
"Most of the time, the important thing for me is to try to do the best for the team," he said. "If I have to create a play, I analyse it first. Are the opponents pressing, are they pressing with their wingers, are they pressing with their strikers, or are their centre-backs coming forward? These are the things I need to see when I have the ball."
Onana explained that his approach to goalkeeping is rooted in analysis as he responded to the past praise from Guardiola.
"I watch how the opponents are moving and then I look at the options and make my decision," he added. "Of course, it’s always great to hear a comment like that from Pep Guardiola. He’s one of the best managers in the history of football. But as I always say, most of the time, it’s my team-mates who give me the options when I’m building up the game. If they help me, the work looks much better."
Permanent Trabzonspor move on the cards?
While Onana’s resurgence has sparked joy at Trabzonzpor, his long-term future remains uncertain. The loan deal runs until June 2026, but United did not include an option to buy. That means if Trabzonspor want to make his stay permanent, they’ll have to negotiate from scratch. If Onana maintains his current form, his market value will skyrocket, likely pushing him beyond Trabzonspor’s reach, whose record transfer fee stands at just €7 million. But if his performances dip again, United might be forced to offload him cheaply, swallowing a massive financial loss. But the real test of Onana’s rebirth is coming fast this weekend, with Trabzonspor set to face reigning Super Lig champions Galatasaray in Istanbul.
