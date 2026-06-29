Man Utd set to announce first official summer signing as medical arranged

Orozco is poised to officially finalise his highly anticipated transfer to United after a deal was initially brokered last year. The Red Devils secured a comprehensive pre-contract agreement to sign the teenage midfielder from Colombian outfit Fortaleza, with the transfer intentionally deferred until the player reaches his eligibility milestone this summer.

According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, the talented youngster has boarded a flight to the United Kingdom to put the final touches on the move. Crucially, the starlet is being personally accompanied on the journey by United’s lead scout in South America, Giuseppe Antonaccio, emphasising the club's high developmental investment.



