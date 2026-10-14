Punishment looming! Man Utd set to discipline Lisandro Martinez for his BRUTAL attack on the club hierarchy after Atletico Madrid loss

The 28-year-old centre-back caused shockwaves following United’s 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. Speaking directly to broadcasters in the stadium, the Argentina international placed the blame for the club's current struggles firmly on the shoulders of the board, singling out director of football Jason Wilcox.

Martinez's astonishing comments laid bare deep frustrations over United's recent transfer business. Despite the arrival of Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, and Carlos Baleba for a combined £155 million, the defender feels the squad remains painfully short of elite quality to challenge at the highest level.

The public nature of his grievances has reportedly left the Old Trafford hierarchy furious. With head coach Michael Carrick already under immense pressure following a dismal start to the campaign, the defender's decision to break ranks has plunged the club into further turmoil.



