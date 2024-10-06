Aston Villa FC v Manchester United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Man Utd fans RAGE at Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS for 'dragging out' Erik ten Hag sacking after 'lifeless' display vs Aston Villa confirms Red Devils' worst-ever start to a Premier League season

Manchester UnitedE. ten HagAston Villa vs Manchester UnitedAston VillaPremier League

Manchester United fans were left raging after the club's worst start to a Premier League season was confirmed with a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa.

  • Man Utd draw 0-0 against Aston Villa
  • Fans rage at INEOS for not sacking Ten Hag
  • Suffer worst league start since 1989-90
