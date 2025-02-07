Man Utd star Ella Toone named WSL Player of the Month as Man City striker Vivianne Miedema and Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor also collect January awards
Ella Toone has been named the Women's Super League Player of the Month, with Vivianne Miedema and Sonia Bompastor also picking up awards for January.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Toone named WSL Player of the Month for January
- Man Utd star bagged hat-trick against Man City
- Miedema & Bompastor also claim awards