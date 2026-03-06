Goal.com
UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour 2011Getty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Man Utd legend sacked from international job after refusing to take a pay cut following World Cup qualification disaster

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has dramatically left his position as head coach of Trinidad and Tobago. The former striker, who remains an iconic figure at Old Trafford for his role in the 1999 treble-winning season, saw his tenure come to an abrupt end following a breakdown in contract negotiations. The departure comes after a disappointing qualifying campaign that saw the Soca Warriors fail to secure a place at the 2026 World Cup.

  • Ex-Man Utd striker falls short in pursuit of World Cup dream

    Yorke took charge in November 2024 with high hopes of leading his country to the global stage, mirroring his success as a player during their historic 2006 World Cup run, but the team ultimately finished third in their qualification group.

  • United States v Trinidad and Tobago - Gold Cup 2025Getty Images Sport

    Yorke gone after Trinidad & Tobago review

    The Trinidad and Tobago FA (TTFA) confirmed that the 54-year-old officially vacated his post at the end of February. The sticking point was reportedly a proposed salary reduction following the team's failure to progress to the World Cup. In an official statement, the TTFA explained: "Following the conclusion of the recent FIFA World Cup qualification campaign... the TTFA Executive Committee conducted a comprehensive review of the campaign and the overall direction of the Men’s Senior National Team programme, inclusive of its technical structure and financial framework."

  • Contract negotiations hit a stalemate

    The governing body made it clear that the financial reality of being in charge of the national team had changed, with the Daily Mail suggesting Yorke had outright refused a pay cut. The statement continued: "Subsequent discussions were held between the TTFA and Mr. Yorke regarding the future of the role... both parties were unable to reach agreement on the proposed terms at this time, and it was mutually decided to part ways." Despite the split, the federation thanked Yorke for his "commitment," noting that the door remains open for future dialogue.

  • Group B England v Trinidad v Tobago - World Cup 2006Getty Images Sport

    A coaching career that's struggled to take off

    This marks another short-lived stint for Yorke, whose only other senior managerial role was with Australian side Macarthur FC. While he won the Australia Cup there, his time ended in controversy following a legal battle over his dismissal. Yorke remains a legendary figure in his homeland with 72 caps, but the Manchester United great now finds himself back in the managerial wilderness as the search for his successor begins.

