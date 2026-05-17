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Man Utd confirm Tyrell Malacia to leave as a free agent after just TWO appearances in 2025-26 season
Malacia to move on this summer
Malacia will leave upon the expiry of his contract in June, which marks a clean break for a player who has struggled to find consistency and fitness in Manchester.
The decision to allow the Netherlands international to walk away for free signals United's intent to trim the wage bill and move on from players who have failed to secure a regular starting spot.
After a season in which he made just two appearances, both the player and the club have agreed that a fresh start elsewhere is the best solution for his stalling career.
United confirmed Malacia's imminent exit in an official statement, which reads: "Tyrell Malacia is to leave Manchester United when his contract expires in the summer. The Dutch defender was on the bench for the thrilling 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest, in our final home game of the campaign. Tyrell joined the Reds from Feyenoord, in July 2022, and has made 49 first-team appearances in total. He spent some of last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven and has played twice this term, both against Newcastle United, as a late substitute in the home and away fixtures with the Magpies. He was part of the matchday squad when we lifted the Carabao Cup in 2023, again when coming up against Eddie Howe's Tynesiders. Thanks to Ty for all his efforts and the best of luck for the future from everyone at the club."
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Struggles for fitness at Old Trafford
Malacia’s journey at United became a cautionary tale of how injuries can stall a burgeoning career at the highest level. After a promising debut season where he provided stern competition for Luke Shaw, the defender vanished from the matchday squads for an extended period, undergoing multiple surgeries and rehabilitation programmes in an attempt to find his rhythm again.
The club remained patient throughout his long road to recovery, but the lack of consistency in his availability eventually forced the recruitment team to look in other directions. With the 2026-27 season on the horizon and a new home kit already being launched, the Red Devils are focusing on a squad refresh that unfortunately no longer includes the 24-year-old Dutchman.
Interim manager Michael Carrick reserved some words for Malacia when addressing the Old Trafford crowd after United's final home game of the season, against Forest, on Sunday, saying: "There's Tyrell, who I spoke to the boys about before kick-off. He's been through a tough time due to injuries. I encourage you to show him your support."
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Casemiro and Hojlund lead summer departures
Malacia is not the only notable name heading for the exit door as Carrick looks to reshape the squad in his own image during the upcoming transfer window. Veteran midfielder Casemiro will also leave Old Trafford when his contract expires.
The exodus continues with Rasmus Hojlund having confirmed that he is joining Napoli on a permanent transfer following a successful loan spell in Italy.
The Danish striker has already penned an emotional farewell to the United faithful, and his move will provide the club with a significant financial injection to reinvest into new recruits this summer.
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What comes next?
On the pitch, Manchester United secured a third place Premier League finish with a spirited 3-2 victory over Forest on Sunday. The match was highlighted by a record-equalling performance from Bruno Fernandes, who drew level with Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry as the only player to ever record 20 assists in a single Premier League season.
United will wrap up their campaign with a trip to Brighton before focus shifts to the summer transfer window.