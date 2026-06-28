Man Utd confirm Manuel Ugarte knee ligament injury after Uruguay midfielder stretchered off at World Cup

Ugarte sustained the severe injury in the 45th minute at Guadalajara Stadium. He appeared to land awkwardly while approaching a challenge on Spain midfielder Pedri, shortly before Luis de la Fuente’s side scored the only goal of the game through Alex Baena.

Ugarte was visibly upset, placing his hands on his head and pulling his shirt over his face as medical staff carried him off the pitch. The result meant Uruguay finished third in Group H with just two points, eliminating them from the 2026 World Cup at the first hurdle. Ugarte had started in all three matches for Uruguay before this unfortunate incident occurred on Friday.