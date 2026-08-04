AFP
Man Utd and Chelsea eye Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi in €25m transfer move
Premier League duo eye bargain Lucumi deal
United and Chelsea are both considering a summer move for Bologna defender Lucumi, as per QuotidianoSportivo. The 28-year-old Colombian international has emerged as an attractive target for both Premier League clubs as they look to strengthen their respective squads.
Bologna are under increasing pressure to sell the centre-back during the current transfer window. Lucumi will be out of contract next summer, and the Italian outfit are determined to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year. With his asking price set at a reasonable €25 million, both English sides certainly have the financial resources required to wrap up a deal quickly.
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United move ahead in defender pursuit
According to the same report, the Red Devils have already made their move for the South American. United are keen to add more depth to their defensive unit ahead of the new campaign. Lucumi is currently at the peak of his career and will look to hit the ground running in English football if a transfer materialises. Should he manage to adapt to the Premier League quickly, the defender could prove to be a major bargain for United.
Chelsea target defensive stability after recent struggles
Chelsea are equally interested in securing the defender's services to bolster their own backline. The Blues were quite vulnerable at the back last season and urgently need to tighten up defensively. Improving their defensive stability will be crucial if Chelsea are to fight for trophies next season and secure a return to the Champions League.
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Regular playing time crucial for peak defender
While both suitors can easily afford the transfer fee, the player's personal ambitions will dictate his destination. Lucumi will need to carefully consider where he stands the best chance of playing regular first-team football. The 28-year-old will not want to sit on the bench at a big club at this crucial stage of his career. It remains to be seen whether United or Chelsea can convince the Colombian as Bologna prepare to sell.
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