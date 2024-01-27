Man Utd x Chelsea link-up at Borussia Dortmund! Jadon Sancho in ‘good spirits’ alongside fellow loanee Ian Maatsen ahead of VFL Bochum clash

Man Utd x Chelsea link-up at Borussia Dortmund! Jadon Sancho in ‘good spirits’ alongside fellow loanee Ian Maatsen ahead of VFL Bochum clashJack McRaeGettyJadon SanchoIan MaatsenBorussia DortmundBundesligaTransfersManchester UnitedChelseaJadon Sancho's rejuvenation in Germany appears to be continuing as he posted a photo with Ian Maatsen ahead of Dortmund's game against VfL Bochum.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSancho and Maatsen snapped togetherPair joined from Man United and Chelsea, respectivelyDortmund face VfL Bochum next