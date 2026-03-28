Man Utd still eyeing Women's Champions League spot despite 'horrible' WSL defeat to Man City

United’s hopes of finishing in the Women's Super League top three took a significant hit on Saturday as they were thumped 3-0 by Manchester City at Old Trafford. Two headers from Vivianne Miedema and a tap-in from Kerstin Casparij left United reeling, but Skinner was quick to defend his squad's efforts amidst a growing injury crisis.

"I'm not disappointed with any of the players, I'm disappointed with the result," Skinner told reporters after the match. "It's a horrible result, but the players are giving everything. We're limited with just the amount of games we've had. I think players are giving you all they've got. We're making characteristic mistakes because of fatigue mentally."