Man Utd change stance on Kobbie Mainoo's future ahead of January transfer window after midfielder's brother wears controversial T-shirt in Bournemouth draw
Man Utd ready to listen to offers for Mainoo in January
Manchester United have adjusted their position on Mainoo as the January transfer window approaches, moving away from a previously rigid stance that ruled out any form of departure. While the club still prefer to keep the midfielder at Old Trafford, they are now willing to listen should "exceptional" offers arrive in the coming weeks, as per Sky Sports.
The change comes amid increasing attention around Mainoo’s lack of Premier League starts this season under Amorim. The 20-year-old has yet to start a league match, a sharp contrast to last season when he became a regular starter and emerged as one of United’s most trusted midfielders.
Matters were brought further into the spotlight during United’s 4-4 draw with Bournemouth, when Mainoo’s brother wore a T-shirt reading “Free Kobbie Mainoo” at Old Trafford. The image circulated widely on social media and underlined growing frustration around the midfielder’s role, even as fans loudly applauded him when he was introduced from the bench in the second half.
Man Utd still closed off to Mainoo's sale
United’s updated stance does not signal a desire to sell Mainoo, but rather a recognition of the realities surrounding his situation ahead of the winter window. Sky Sports News also reported that the Red Devils still see the England international as a key part of Amorim’s plans and believe he will continue to improve with age, experience and tactical development.
However, unlike earlier in the season, United are no longer entirely closed off to conversations. A number of Premier League clubs are monitoring Mainoo’s situation closely, although only a small group would realistically be capable of funding a permanent deal. Any move would still require what United consider an exceptional offer.
From a financial and sporting perspective, United remain cautious. Mainoo is on a relatively modest contract due to his academy pathway, meaning a loan move offers little benefit. Sending him out temporarily would also create a need to recruit midfield cover, likely increasing costs and disrupting squad balance midway through the campaign.
Mainoo likely to miss out on World Cup amid Man Utd struggles
Mainoo’s reduced role represents a significant shift from his rapid rise last season. Under Erik ten Hag, he established himself as a first-team regular and went on to start for England in the European Championship final in Berlin, appearing to cement his status as one of the country’s most promising midfielders.
This season has been different. Apart from playing the full second half against Burnley in August, Mainoo has not played more than 30 minutes in any Premier League match. His only full 90-minute outing came in the Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby Town, a result that ended United’s involvement in the competition.
Internationally, his momentum has also stalled as Mainoo last played for England in September 2024 and has yet to feature under new head coach Thomas Tuchel. With the World Cup approaching in the summer, the lack of consistent club minutes risks affecting his chances of regaining a regular place on the international stage.
Mainoo will only be sold if an exceptional bid arrives this January
For now, Manchester United’s preference remains clear: keep Kobbie Mainoo at Old Trafford and reintegrate him into Amorim’s plans as the season progresses. The Portuguese coach has stressed that the situation is primarily tactical, with Mainoo competing for a role currently occupied by the club captain in a system that uses two central midfielders.
January will therefore be pivotal. United are prepared to assess interest rather than dismiss it outright, but any decision will hinge on both the scale of an offer and Mainoo’s own response to his current role. Unless a truly exceptional proposal arrives, Mainoo is expected to stay and fight for his place. But with United now open to listening rather than closing ranks, his future has become one of the more intriguing storylines to watch as the transfer window approaches.
