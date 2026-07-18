Michael Carrick handed major transfer boost as £100m Brighton star 'only wants' Manchester United move

GIVEMESPORT senior football correspondent Ben Jacobs has provided the latest update regarding the Premier League giants' interest and the likelihood of smooth personal terms.

Speaking to the United Stand, Jacobs said: "If they're prepared to meet the asking price, they could again do it relatively quickly because he is in a scenario like Youri Tielemans, where he said last summer he only wants Manchester United, and the player's perspective hasn't changed. So if they come calling, personal terms will not be a problem.

"They could get the player buy-in, which means that they could get that singular negotiation with Brighton instead of a bidding war. But we're just not at that stage yet because it's Manchester United that have put the brakes on as they assess who this third midfielder is going to be."